Facebook Loses Users For the First Time, Mark Zuckerberg Blames TikTok
2/3/2022 7:06 AM PT
Facebook went face down Thursday ... losing more than 20% of its value, and it's not only a sign TikTok is steamrolling Mark Zuckerberg's baby, but he seems to be acknowledging it.
Check this out ... in the last 3 months of the year, FB lost about 500k daily logins. To put that in perspective, it now only has about 1.93 billion users checking in daily.
It's still a big number for sure ... but when you're talking about the Benjamins, it makes a huge difference.
Meta took a huge hit Wednesday -- sinking 22.6% in value on the stock exchange. That translates to a $200 billion loss.
Zuckerberg chalked it all up to folks spending more time on other apps app, like TikTok. And that's gotta hurt because Zuck alone took a $29 BILLION hit.
Facebook's been on the ropes lately, with Congress breathing down its corporate neck. It's also lost traction with the youngins.
BTW ... as of this post ... FB is now down 25%.