Guess Who This Blushing Baby Turned Into!

Before this rosy-cheeked little lady gained a following by her self-produced shows on YouTube, she was just another blue-eyed girl cuddling up for the camera in Gold Coast, Australia.

This blushing baby was inspired to start her career -- as a singer, model, and actress -- by her older brother who has made waves in music. You may recognize him for his lovely voice ... or for dating a rockin' singer who's been known to make headlines.