Guess Who This Blushing Baby Turned Into!
Guess Who This Blushing Baby Turned Into!
2/3/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this rosy-cheeked little lady gained a following by her self-produced shows on YouTube, she was just another blue-eyed girl cuddling up for the camera in Gold Coast, Australia.
This blushing baby was inspired to start her career -- as a singer, model, and actress -- by her older brother who has made waves in music. You may recognize him for his lovely voice ... or for dating a rockin' singer who's been known to make headlines.
Recently, this celebrity personality was in the news for having a near-death experience and being hospitalized for a broken neck. Thankfully she's okay now!