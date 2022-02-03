Guess Who This Blushing Baby Turned Into!

2/3/2022 12:01 AM PT
Instagram/Getty

Before this rosy-cheeked little lady gained a following by her self-produced shows on YouTube, she was just another blue-eyed girl cuddling up for the camera in Gold Coast, Australia.

This blushing baby was inspired to start her career -- as a singer, model, and actress -- by her older brother who has made waves in music. You may recognize him for his lovely voice ... or for dating a rockin' singer who's been known to make headlines.

Recently, this celebrity personality was in the news for having a near-death experience and being hospitalized for a broken neck. Thankfully she's okay now!

Can you guess who she is?

