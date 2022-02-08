Alvin Kamara Allegedly Punched Man 8 Times ... Cops Say

Alvin Kamara allegedly punched a man 8 times before his felony battery arrest at the Pro Bowl ... and police say the alleged attack was captured on video.

26-year-old Kamara was taken into custody Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after cops say he brutally beat a man inside a Las Vegas Boulevard hotel around 6 AM Saturday morning ... causing serious injuries including a broken orbital.

The alleged victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a police report we obtained, Alvin pushed a man near an elevator bank. The man was then allegedly beaten down by a group of 4 people, including AK.

Police say they actually read Kamara his Miranda rights and interviewed him inside the stadium. While talking, they say Alvin admitted to punching the man.

He claims the person made a disrespectful comment to someone in his party.

Cops say Kamara allegedly punched the man 8 times.

During their investigation, police say they viewed surveillance video and the tape backed up the alleged victim's story.

Cops say they confirmed Kamara's presence at the club by reviewing a credit card that was used to buy liquor.

Kamara actually played in the Pro Bowl ... catching 4 passes for 23 yards. He was arrested after the game.