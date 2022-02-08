Caitlyn Jenner Launches Jenner Racing ... Team Competing In W Series

Caitlyn Jenner mastered winning races with her legs ... and now, the Olympic gold medalist is literally shifting gears -- launching the "Jenner Racing" team.

TMZ Sports has learned the 72-year-old 1976 Olympic Decathlon champ's team will race in the W Series this season ... starting in May.

FYI, the W Series is an "international single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers."

We're told Jenner will oversee the day in, day out operation of the team.

Jenner is no stranger to motorsports. Back in 1979, she won a celebrity F1 race in Long Beach, CA. Then, in 1986, Jenner made her debut as a real deal pro driver, racing for Ford and Jack Roush.

She made 56 starts over a 6 year period.

So, Caitlyn is super familiar with racing ... but this is about more than winning or losing for the gold medalist.

"As a believer in fair competition, a lover of motor racing, and a supporter of all women in sport from the grassroots to elite level, W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career,"