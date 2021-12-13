Caitlyn Jenner Says Beverly Hills Hotel Denied Her Because of Ripped Jeans

Caitlyn Jenner got denied service at the Beverly Hills Hotel because of her ripped jeans, and she just ripped the hotel a new one over the diss.

Caitlyn went on the attack Monday, writing, "f*** your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans. Shame on you. Disgusting. I have been a patron for decades. No longer."

It seems she tried to eat at the famed Polo Lounge, which is sort of a combo now of old school (as in dress codes) and new school. The P.L. was kind of a dour joint for a long time ... until the last few years, when it experienced a resurgence with young Hollywood. It's actually become a hot spot for both lunch and dinner.

A source close to Caitlyn tells us she was really caught off guard, especially because she was dressed in full hair and makeup. Caitlyn's jeans were more distressed denim than ripped jeans, making it that much more surprising to her.

What's more ... our source says staffers weren't enforcing the "no photos" policy -- as Caitlyn took many with fans -- yet they decided to enforce the dress code against her.

Caitlyn for sure has been going there for years, but it looks like that ship has now sailed. She tagged the hotel's parent company, The Dorchester Collection, to express her displeasure.

There have been issues with Dorchester hotels in the past, with LGBTQ orgs calling for a boycott ... our Caitlyn source wonders if those previous problems might really be true.