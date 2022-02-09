Purdue U. Police Officer Accused of Police Brutality Against Black Man

Play video content

An Indiana police officer is being accused of police brutality after a very physical arrest of a Black man ... and much of the arrest was recorded by the man's girlfriend.

The video was posted by someone named Bri Latto. Unclear if she’s the person shooting it or not, but the footage shows the officer in a scuffle -- pinning the man on the snow-covered ground, and the man is screaming out in pain.

It appears the cop is holding him down by pushing his elbow into the man's neck and/or face. The woman recording is yelling at the officer to stop, and complains the cop is hurting her BF.

She actually taps the officer at one point, and he tells her he’ll Taser her if she does it again.

As for what led up to the incident ... Purdue University police chief John Cox tell us the call came in last Friday from a third party saying it appeared a woman was being held against her will. He says there were no physical injuries suffered during the arrest.

Adonis Tuggle says he's the man who was arrested, and he's demanding justice. He claims Purdue PD is refusing to turn over body camera footage of the incident.