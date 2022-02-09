Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Confuses Gazpacho Soup for Gestapo in Pelosi Rant

Play video content Real America With Dan Ball

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's angry rant at Nancy Pelosi and our government turned unintentionally hilarious when she confused Nazi Germany's secret police with a bowl of soup!!!

The LOL moment went down Wednesday when MTG was doing a TV hit with One America News and going off on the Speaker of the House. Yes, par for the course ... but then she accused Pelosi of using her "gazpacho police" to spy on members of Congress and American citizens.

Forget, for a moment, the lack of evidence supporting her allegation -- and instead, focus on how delicious it is! 😋

For those not in the know ... gazpacho is a cold Spanish soup made from a wide variety of vegetables. We're guessing the word Rep. Greene was actually reaching for was "Gestapo" ... a secret police force the Nazis unleashed on German citizens.

The clip is going viral and folks are having a bunch of laughs at MTG's expense on social.

No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.#Gazpacho #Gestapo — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 9, 2022 @RepMTG

Rep. Greene must have caught wind of her screwup, because she's also making fun of herself with a "Seinfeld" reference and an intentional -- we think -- mix-up of "gulag" and "goulash."