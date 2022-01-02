Marjorie Taylor Greene Talking National Divorce Days Before Twitter Ban

Twitter says it booted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for misinformation -- which may well be true -- but there's another scary topic she polished days before Jan. 6 ... civil war.

The Georgia congresswoman got permanently suspended from the bird app Sunday, with Twitter honchos saying she'd racked up 5 separate strikes regarding their COVID-19 misinformation policy ... the latest violation of which went down on Saturday, per the NYT.

The tweet that apparently pushed her over the edge was about reported deaths from vaccines -- and how, from her POV, they were taken way more seriously pre-COVID compared to now ... which she suggested was part of some big-government plot.

That was enough for Twitter to turn her account dark ... even though she still has her official Congress account. Still, some can't help but notice the timing and the other recent rhetoric she's been espousing of late -- especially with a terrible national anniversary drawing near.

Of course, we mean the day of the Capitol riots ... which happened almost a full 365 days ago starting Thursday -- and something MTG appears to have been inviting anew with tweets like the ones she posted a few days ago -- where she was talking about a national split.

In response to another tweet about Californians and New Yorkers fleeing their respective states during the pandemic and heading to places like Texas -- which the OG tweeter advocated for discriminating against those transplants -- Rep. Greene replied dubiously.

She wrote, "All possible in a National Divorce scenario," going on to bash the people leaving blue states ... while also supporting a moratorium on their voting rights once they move. There's a lot more tweets she's posted over the past year which seem to have stoked the flames of secession and a repeat of Jan. 6 -- but Twitter put its foot down just in time.