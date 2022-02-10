John Mayer Stops Live Show to Help Unconscious Fan

John Mayer's live show came to a screeching halt Wednesday night after he noticed a fan went unconscious.

The singer was performing at the SiriusXM and Pandora "Small Stage Series" at the Hollywood Palladium ... Heidi Klum and actress Vanessa Hudgens were both front and center and the show was rolling along just great ... that is, until Mayer noticed a fan in the crowd was in clear distress. John abruptly stopped the show.

"Give me a thumbs up if they're alert," he asked the crowd. It was interesting ... the crowd cheered John for showing concern.

The house lights went on and Mayer told the crowd he was stepping off stage as a female was taken out in a wheelchair.

When he walked back on stage, he told the audience: "Anyone in the crowd who was worried, I'm told she waved goodbye, so she's OK. The system works. Thank you very much."

John is the latest performer to stop the show when an audience member had a medical emergency ... a sharp contrast to the Astroworld Festival, where the show when on for 40 minutes after people were dying in the crowd. Billie Eilish stopped her show briefly a few days back when a fan had trouble breathing, and then threw shade on Travis Scott.

To be fair to Travis ... even the police were oblivious to the tragedy that had unfolded more than a half-hour into the emergency. Travis, who had an earpiece on with blaring music and lights in his face, says he didn't have a clue there was a massive tragedy unfolding. Well, apparently the cops didn't either.

