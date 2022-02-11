UFC Star Israel Adesanya Staunchly Defends Joe Rogan ... 'That's My N***a'

Play video content UFC

UFC star Israel Adesanya is clearly tired of the Joe Rogan criticism -- 'cause the fighter staunchly defended the famous podcaster at a media event Thursday, and he actually used the n-word to cap his point.

Izzy's passionate defense of the UFC commentator came after a reporter asked Dana White during the UFC 271 press conference about all of the controversies that surrounded the comedian recently.

Adesanya wouldn't even let White answer the question -- interjecting almost immediately by saying, "I'm Black, I can take this one."

"I've been in this fight game since 2008," Adesanya said, "and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf***ers I've had the pleasure of working with. Understand that."

Adesanya continued, "You know what they're trying to do. You can't control the man and he's got the biggest platform in the world right now. So, that's my n***a, Joe Rogan."

FYI, Izzy and Rogan are buddies ... and the UFC champ has been on the JRE podcast in the past.

Rogan has come under fire in the last few weeks due to controversial guests he's had on his podcast and for his previous use of the n-word.

Joe apologized -- and even ripped himself in a stand-up comedy act earlier this month. However, he's also called the push to de-platform him a "political hit job."

Izzy, though, clearly believes Rogan has nothing to be sorry for ... and said his advice to the guy is plain and simple: "F*** the noise."