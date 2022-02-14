Red-Hot Ladies In Lingerie -- Guess Who!

You don't need Cupid's help to fall in love with these lingerie ladies because these sexy stars dripping in red are giving us major heart eyes!

Most people might be getting dressed up to hit the town on a romantic date with their valentine, but these spicy celebrities are stripping down and staying in ... all they are missing are some chocolate and rose petals to set the scene!

Burn through this smokin' gallery of red-hot ladies in lingerie and see if you can guess who is in the mood to make a special someone their valentine this holiday!