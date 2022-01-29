Hiking Hotties -- Nice View!

Between Beverly, Hollywood, Griffith Park and Malibu ... Los Angeles is packed with hills that are being traversed by some of the cities most adventurous stars with a hankering for some hiking.

Tinsletown's hottest bodies like Josie Canseco, Florence Pugh, Camila Cabello, and many more, have all put their boots to the great outdoors to soak in the views from the top of the world and shared the breathtaking views of themselves (and the scenic overlooks) on social media.

Get a little fresh air while you trek through our gallery of hiking hotties and their natural beauty while on the trail.