It's 2022 and everyone has their sights set on their newest resolutions, but when you look this good, what is left to improve?!?

Smokin' hot celebrities -- like Salma Hayek, Charles Melton, and Emma Hernan -- are ringing in the new year the same way they said goodbye to 2021, by showing off their sexy snaps!

Tons of other stars have been celebrating the holiday with epic vacations ... Kim Kardashian flaunted her bikini bod in the Bahamas, Drake took a dip in Turks & Caicos, and Antoni Porowski went on a romantic trip to the Caribbean.