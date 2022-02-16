Guess Who This Hungry Girl Turned Into!

2/16/2022 12:01 AM PT
Getty / Instagram

Before this snacking little cutie was sinking her teeth into the entertainment industry with her incredible singing skills and eye-popping styles choice ... she was just another precious young lady waiting patiently in a high chair out in the valley of Los Angeles.

The jungle-like patterns around this grinning little girl aren't the only wild things in this baby photo ... this baby exchanged her real name (Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) for a much more feline moniker as a Hollywood celebrity.

If you still need to know then her songs might make you right.

Can you guess who she is?

