Guess Who This Hungry Girl Turned Into!

Before this snacking little cutie was sinking her teeth into the entertainment industry with her incredible singing skills and eye-popping styles choice ... she was just another precious young lady waiting patiently in a high chair out in the valley of Los Angeles.

The jungle-like patterns around this grinning little girl aren't the only wild things in this baby photo ... this baby exchanged her real name (Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) for a much more feline moniker as a Hollywood celebrity.