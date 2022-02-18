Arizona St. Football Players Trash QB After He Hits Transfer Portal ... Raid Locker

Play video content Instagram/Travez Moore

Several members of the Arizona State football team were so upset that their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, was hitting the transfer portal ... they raided his locker, and talked smack while they did it.

Daniels -- who was the Sun Devils' QB1 for most of the last three seasons -- made his intention to leave ASU known on Thursday ... and you can see in video, the news clearly pissed off his teammates.

ASU defensive lineman Travez Moore caught their reaction on camera -- showing several players rummaging through Daniels' locker while shading the guy.

"Clear that n***a s*** out!" a player can be heard saying in the clip.

"He out of this bitch," another player said. "N***a suck anyway!"

The video was deleted off Moore's IG a short time after it was posted -- and Daniels has not yet made a public comment about it.