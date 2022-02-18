1,100 Porsches Burning Up As Cargo Ship Catches Fire

Looks like the ship hit the fan, turning supply shortages from bad to worse.

A burning ship holding 4,000 cars -- with 1,100 Porsches -- has been floating in the mid-Atlantic after crew members were evacuated ... according to the Portuguese Navy.

The ship departed from Germany on Feb. 10 and was scheduled to arrive in Rhode Island Wednesday before the fire broke out. The 22 crew was safely evacuated from the burning ship via a helicopter.

An automotive enthusiast website, The Drive, reported the ship was also carrying 189 Bentleys. There were 3,965 Volkswagen AG vehicles on board ... so all in all, it's a disaster.

Demand for vehicles like these has been insanely high, but supply has been limited because of the pandemic ... with ships stuck out near harbors all over the globe, waiting to dock.

The fire is active but under control, says the captain of the port of Horta on the Azores island of Faial. Talk about burning rubber.

