Porsche Smacks SUV, Careens Off Wall and Lands On Top of Car

Play video content

Bad news really does come in threes. Just ask this poor Porsche driver who sideswiped an SUV, drove off a wall and landed on top of another car. Ouch.

The driver of this Porsche Taycan tried parking in the driveway of a home in Essex, England but instead suffered a MAJOR fail. He or she brought the expensive whip to a stop, but then suddenly accelerated ... and it all went downhill from there, quite literally.

Unclear if the driver mistakenly hit the throttle instead of the brakes -- or if they just underestimated the electric car's power -- but the Taycan easily pushed the SUV out of the way before heading over the wall.

Guess you could say they stuck the landing, at least -- ending up wedged between the wall and a blue car on the street below.

The driver was shaken up but suffered no serious injuries, but definitely a bruised ego. Hey, it happens to best Porsche drivers - just ask this other Taycan owner.