Porsche Smacks SUV, Careens Off Wall and Lands On Top of Car
Porsche Parking Fail Owner Careens Off Wall ... Lands On Top of Another Car!!!
11/20/2020 11:13 AM PT
Bad news really does come in threes. Just ask this poor Porsche driver who sideswiped an SUV, drove off a wall and landed on top of another car. Ouch.
The driver of this Porsche Taycan tried parking in the driveway of a home in Essex, England but instead suffered a MAJOR fail. He or she brought the expensive whip to a stop, but then suddenly accelerated ... and it all went downhill from there, quite literally.
Unclear if the driver mistakenly hit the throttle instead of the brakes -- or if they just underestimated the electric car's power -- but the Taycan easily pushed the SUV out of the way before heading over the wall.
Guess you could say they stuck the landing, at least -- ending up wedged between the wall and a blue car on the street below.
The driver was shaken up but suffered no serious injuries, but definitely a bruised ego. Hey, it happens to best Porsche drivers - just ask this other Taycan owner.
Insurance rates on these things have to be through the roof!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.