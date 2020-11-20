Porsche Smacks SUV, Careens Off Wall and Lands On Top of Car

11/20/2020 11:13 AM PT
Bad news really does come in threes. Just ask this poor Porsche driver who sideswiped an SUV, drove off a wall and landed on top of another car. Ouch.

The driver of this Porsche Taycan tried parking in the driveway of a home in Essex, England but instead suffered a MAJOR fail. He or she brought the expensive whip to a stop, but then suddenly accelerated ... and it all went downhill from there, quite literally.

Unclear if the driver mistakenly hit the throttle instead of the brakes -- or if they just underestimated the electric car's power -- but the Taycan easily pushed the SUV out of the way before heading over the wall.

Guess you could say they stuck the landing, at least -- ending up wedged between the wall and a blue car on the street below.

The driver was shaken up but suffered no serious injuries, but definitely a bruised ego. Hey, it happens to best Porsche drivers - just ask this other Taycan owner.

Insurance rates on these things have to be through the roof!

