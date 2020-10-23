Man Crashes Porsche Taycan Turbo While Conducting Speed Test

Play video content

Divert your eyes, Porsche lovers -- this crash during a speed test of the new electric model is gonna hurt.

A man in Turkey got behind the wheel this month of a Porsche Taycan Turbo S -- it's an all-electric whip, so it's fast as hell, and he seemed so giddy about it he had a camera rolling. The speed test starts off just fine ... topping out around 120 mph ... but it had an ugly, dangerous ending.

Less than 20 seconds after hitting the throttle ... BOOM!!!

For some reason, the guy went hurtling into a roundabout and lost control. He was lucky enough to survive ... the Taycan was not as lucky. You can see significant damage to his ride and the concrete.