Paris Jackson Performs Songs from New Album, Says Death is Part of Love Songs

Play video content TMZ.com

Paris Jackson is following in her late dad's footsteps ... dropping an album and revealing how death becomes an inevitability in certain songs of hers.

Michael Jackson's 23-year-old daughter was a surprise guest at the St. Regis Resort in Aspen, where she performed songs from her newly-released album.

A small audience was clearly into the tunes and the stories. Paris talked about being inspired to write about her breakup with an ex-boyfriend -- a breakup on Valentine's Day!!! And, does this sound familiar ... "I hope you like it, I know he won't."

Paris then told the small crowd, "I don't write happy songs. So, when I do try to write a love song it usually ends up being a song about me dying. So, that's what this one is, it's called 'Yellow Bird.'"