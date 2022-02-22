Daniel Radcliffe Hanging With Weird Al Yankovic on Set of New Biopic

Here's Daniel Radcliffe getting very much into character as Weird Al Yankovic ... talking to and getting tips from the legend himself!!!

Daniel's going all-in on the "weird" look for an upcoming biopic on the parody singer ... as you can see he's rocking a mustache, huge afro wig, checkerboard Vans, a Hawaiian shirt and some round wire-frame glasses.

Play video content BACKGRID

Al was keeping a watchful eye from the sidelines as Daniel filmed some scenes Monday in Los Angeles for "WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story" ... and in between takes Al and Daniel chopped it up on set.

It's likely Daniel was turning to Weird Al for some guidance on how to best play the role ... mannerisms, situations and whatnot ... and the pair really seemed to get along, even sharing a few laughs during some animated conversations.