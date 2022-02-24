AnnaLynne McCord Posts Cringe-Filled Spoken Poem to Putin, Faces Backlash

Play video content @IAMannalynnemcc / Twitter

AnnaLynne McCord might think she has the perfect response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine -- spoken word poetry -- but she's getting blasted for it.

The former "90210" reboot star's fending off serious backlash after tweeting a more than 2-minute long poem, essentially begging Vladimir Putin for peace. She posted it shortly after Russian forces began the assault, and opens with ... “Dear President Vladimir Putin, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. I can’t imagine how it feels in your heart, but I know if I was your mother, I would be a start."

AnnaLynne goes on to plead for Putin to put an end to the unbridled aggression, while treating him like one of her own kids. The Internet's response to that is basically ... 9-Ohh no she didn't!!!

Some posted replies directly to Anna include, “Jesus christ the self centeredness of this all is mind numbing” ... and “Just sing ‘Imagine’ next time. It’s easier than whatever this is” -- a reference to Gal Gadot's infamous posting when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

All in all, the poem's been ripped as tone deaf.

On the opposite end of the spectrum ... Sean Penn's been praised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his presence within the country.

As we reported, Sean is there shooting a documentary in hopes of shining a light on the conflict. President Zelensky says Sean is showing "courage and honesty" -- characteristics he says many western politicians are lacking ... a clear shot at the U.S and other European nations' refusal to intercede.

Play video content

As we've reported, Russia is attacking Ukraine on the ground and from the air -- fighter jets have started bombing runs on or near residential homes.