Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops.

TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his bed at Resorts World.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Donny and another man hung out with 2 women at the Dawg House bar at the hotel at around 1 AM. The women took the party to the Flamingo, but came back to Resort World at around 2:30 AM and beelined it for the bar. One of the women told cops, the bartender would not serve Donny because he was too intoxicated.

The man and Davis went back to Donny's room at around 3:30 AM.

The other man left the room at around 4:20 AM and came back to the room at 5 AM with one of the women, when they noticed Donny sitting in a chair and his hands looked pale and pink and began turning purple. The woman said Donny's hands were "freezing" and he was not breathing.

They called security, who in turn called 911. Donny was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was declared dead just after 7 AM.

As for why cops suspect foul play ... we're told it was the number of people who were in the room. Also, according to the police report, the male would not speak with cops but instead said he wanted to speak to an attorney. Cops say they had trouble getting information from those in the room.

Donny was a staple in Vegas and, in addition to performing with Britney and Miley, he performed with Seth McFarland, Mariah Carey, Joe Jonas, Kelly Osbourne and Hayden Panettiere. He was also the star at Beacher's Madhouse for 2 decades.