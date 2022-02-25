Prinz von Anhalt Wants to Adopt Woman After Parting with Adopted Son

Play video content TMZ.com

Prince Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt is doubling down on his decision to un-adopt Kevin Feucht ... and now thinks the answer to his problems is adopting an adult woman.

We got Zsa Zsa Gabor's widower leaving Cafe Roma Thursday in Bev Hills ... hours after news broke A&E canceled his show, "Adults Adopting Adults." As we first reported, von Anhalt's decided to reverse the adoption of 27-year-old Kevin -- saying he'd only done it for the show, anyway.

Even without the cameras, though, Prinz tells us he's still in the market for an heir ... or, we should say, an heiress!!! Check out his explanation for why he thinks an adult daughter would be more attentive than a son ... or at least better than Kevin. It's all about trust.

He also told us why he stands by his decision to drop Kevin. Besides the TV show, his main issue was his adoptive son's jet-setting ways.

Play video content 2/1/22 TMZ.com

Now, he is leaving the door slightly cracked for Kevin, saying there's a way his son can fix things -- but he's gonna have to redeem himself before boarding a plane for yet another trip.

BTW ... Anhalt tells us he broke the reverse adoption plans to Kevin in a pretty harsh way -- he texted him a link to TMZ's story detailing his reasons for wanting to ditch him.