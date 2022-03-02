CP5 Exoneree Raymond Santana Divorcing 'Flavor of Love' Star Deelishis

Raymond Santana -- one of the wrongfully convicted Central Park Five -- has filed for divorce from his reality star wife ... and she's accusing him of being unfaithful.

Raymond filed divorce docs in Georgia, seeking to end his union with "Flavor of Love" star Deelishis, after only 20 months of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, the couple – who first met through Instagram in late 2019 and tied the knot six months later – separated Nov. 7, with Raymond claiming their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

And Deelishis seems to agree… because she went public on social media Tuesday, accusing Raymond of being a narcissist, liar and a cheat.

But it’s not all discord between the couple… they recently filed an agreement with the court to resolve most of the legal issues between them. For starters, they both agreed neither party would pay the other alimony.

We broke the story ... Raymond and Deelishis got engaged back in December 2019 after first meeting through Instagram.

Raymond and Deelishis tied the knot on June 6, 2020 in the middle of the pandemic ... but it's already over.