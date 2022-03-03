Golf Star Jon Rahm Unbelievably Misses 10-Inch Putt At Arnold Palmer Invitational

Suck at golf? Here's something that'll make you feel a whole lot better about your game ...

Jon Rahm -- the world's best golfer -- missed a 10-inch putt during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday ... and it was truly unbelievable.

Rahm went to nonchalantly tap in his par putt at the par 3 7th hole at the famous v ... when disaster totally struck.

Rahm didn't hit the ball hard enough ... and according to PGA Tour's shot tracker -- it actually went just 1 inch!!!

Literally the best golfer in the world missed this pic.twitter.com/hxBd1aJVmH — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 3, 2022 @WillBrinson

"He just went for the tap-in, and I don't know what happened exactly," one of the stunned announcers said on the broadcast. "It didn't move but a few inches."

To everyone's surprise, Rahm somehow kept his cool ... wiping off the face of his putter before hammering the ball into the cup for a bogey.

Rahm's still out on the course and he was able to rebound on the next hole to card a par ... but the extra stroke took him way down the leaderboard.