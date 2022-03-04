Katie Meyer's Parents Say Potential Stanford Discipline Might Have Led To Suicide

The parents of soccer star Katie Meyer say they fear a possible punishment from Stanford could have led to their daughter's suicide earlier this week.

In an interview with NBC's "Today" show on Friday, Steven and Gina Meyer say their daughter was facing potential discipline over an alleged incident involving her and one of her Cardinal teammates.

The parents of Stanford University soccer star Katie Meyer are speaking out about her death by suicide with the hopes of helping other families. @stephgosk reports. https://t.co/hXTTpM7RWS pic.twitter.com/sPJReGPSD3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 4, 2022 @TODAYshow

The two parents say over the last few weeks Katie had been receiving letters from the school over it all ... and in the past few days, she had gotten "kind of the final letter that there was going to be a trial or some kind of something."

Gina speculated it all might have led to the Stanford goalie's death on Tuesday.

"This is the only thing that we can come up with that triggered something," Gina said.

The school declined to comment on the situation ... telling "Today" in a statement, "We are not able to share information about confidential student disciplinary matters."

Devastated to hear the news today about Katie Meyer. All my prayers to her loved ones, @StanfordWSoccer and the entire @GoStanford family.



Will never forget her performance in the 2019 National Championship. 💔 pic.twitter.com/u7yzG6CDDz — Ashley Adamson (@AdamsonAshley) March 2, 2022 @AdamsonAshley

Gina and Steven said they've been devastated and heartbroken since Katie was found on Tuesday ... explaining, "the last couple days are a parents' worst nightmare."

Katie was just 22 years old.