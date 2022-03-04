Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant Bursts into Flames During Russian Attack

Play video content Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine is on the edge of a nuclear meltdown after Russian forces attacked the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe ... sending flames into the night sky, and raising fears of another Chernobyl.

Ukrainian officials insist the Zaporizhzhia plant outside the city of Enerhodar is stable ... for now. They say reactor No. 1 was damaged, but personnel have been able to keep it operating safely. Radiation levels in the area are not at dangerous levels.

But, President Zelensky is making it crystal clear his country barely avoided total disaster. During a speech Friday he called the attack on the nuclear plant "a terror of a new level."

He also addressed citizens of Russia ... reminding them their countries were united in 1986 when the Chernobyl plant melted down in the world's biggest nuclear disaster.

Zelensky is urging Russians to demand an end to the war, because he accurately points out ... if a nuclear plant goes up in Ukraine ... the radiation won't stop at the border.