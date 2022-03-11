Jussie Smollett To Be Held in Protective Custody While Serving 150 Days in Jail

Jussie Smollett will be held in protective custody -- as requested -- while serving his time behind bars.

Judge James Linn ordered the actor's 150-day jail sentence, and specified he'll serve it under protective custody. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Judge Linn says Smollett and his team requested the protection.

The goal of protective custody is to protect an inmate from any form of harm while they serve their time.

Play video content 3/10/22 WGN

Smollett was immediately taken into custody following Thursday's sentencing. A rep for Cook County Sheriff’s office told us Smollett was given a medical and mental health assessment by Health services, as well as a security assessment upon getting locked up.

As we reported, Smollett erupted after his sentence -- which also included 30 months of felony probation, $120K in restitution and $25K in fines -- was handed down ... reiterating he isn't a suicidal person, and if something happens to him while he's in custody, he wants the world to know he didn't do it to himself.

Play video content 3/10/22 WGN

Jussie's maintained his innocence the entire time -- even after being found guilty -- and still insisted he did not hire the Osundairo brothers, Abel and Ola, to stage the "attack" on a chilly Chicago night.