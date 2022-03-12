The Wanted's Tom Parker Bravely Fighting Brain Cancer in Wheelchair

Tom Parker from The Wanted is bravely dealing with his illness ... confined for a time to a wheelchair after undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

His bandmate, Max George, posted this pic of Tom Friday in a wheelchair. Max captioned the pic of Tom, who looked chill, "I mean ... come on😍."

Tom was diagnosed back in October 2020, with stage 4 glioblastoma. Last year he say the cancer is being held at bay.

Tom had been getting treatments in Spain at a clinic that specializes in this type of cancer. The treatment lasted 3 weeks, and he was able to re-join the band last month in an emotional reunion. He also appeared on stage at a UK concert and performed on a gold throne!Taking to Instagram on Wednesday,

Max posted some pics of Tom after his return from Spain.

The Wanted has really stepped up ... pledging that one pound for every ticket sold will go to brain cancer research.