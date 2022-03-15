Rapper Freddie Gibbs Says Jussie Smollett Belongs in Jail

Rapper Freddie Gibbs Jussie Belongs In Jail ... 'He Fake a Hate Crime!!!'

3/15/2022 12:20 AM PT
SEND 'EM ALL
TMZ.com

Freddie Gibbs doesn't have much sympathy for Jussie Smollett ... he says Jussie belongs behind bars for breaking the law, plain and simple.

We got the rapper at Cookies on Melrose and asked about Jussie's 5-month jail sentence, which the "Empire" star just started serving in Chicago.

Cook County Sheriff's Office

Freddie says Jussie should be in jail just like anyone who fakes being the victim of a crime.

It's in sharp contract to Taraji P. Henson ... who is solidly behind Jussie, demanding he be released from jail and comparing Smollett's case to that of Emmett Till.

Freddie thinks Jussie should be set free ... in about 3 to 5 years ... and isn't buying Smollett's view the judge handed down a harsher sentence because he's Black.

3/10/22
STICKING TO HIS GUNS
WGN

We also asked Freddie about Jussie's fears of ending up like Jeffrey Epstein ... and he tells us why Jussie needs to keep his head on a swivel.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later