The Ultimate Ashtray For Cannabis Connoisseurs Has Arrived

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you take cannabis seriously, shouldn’t you take your cannabis accessories seriously, as well? Sure, you could just ash on the floor like an animal.

But why not class things up with Ash: The Ultimate Ashtray, from Vessel. It’s more than an ashtray. It’s basically a piece of functional art. And like all Vessel-designed products, it’s built better, designed smarter and inspires optimism and happiness!

The Ash uses a nesting design with a walnut lid that opens to reveal a slick concrete ashtray. Beneath that, you’ll find a storage unit specifically built to stash your favorite smoking accouterments, including a lighter, rolling papers, and even a small grinder.

Ash’s artful design considers the needs of the cannabis smoker so that everything you need to blaze neatly tucks inside the storage unit. Additionally, Ash’s walnut lid expertly keeps unwanted smells from permeating your environment. It also stores unfinished joints safely until you’re ready to finish smoking!

With Ash, you truly are purchasing the ultimate ashtray. Not only is every detail designed with intention, but the materials used were chosen for their durability. So, your Ash ashtray will last for thousands of smoke seshes to come. Click here to learn more!