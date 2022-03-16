Netflix Brings Zelensky's 'Servant of the People' Back to the Service

Netflix is giving viewers what they want -- and that would apparently be another taste of Volodymyr Zelensky's TV show that launched him into stardom ... and then the presidency.

The streaming giant announced Wednesday that 'Servant of the People' has been reintroduced to its library, saying ... "You asked and it’s back!"

It followed with a description of the show ... a teacher unexpectedly becomes President of Ukraine after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral. Of course ... life ended up imitating art for Zelensky soon thereafter.

You asked and it’s back!



Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022 @netflix

Netflix is running 2 seasons and change. This isn't the first go-round for "SOTP" on Netflix ... it was on its menu from 2017 to 2021.

There's intense interest in Zelensky, both with his ascendency to power and his evolution as a leader who now shows shades of Winston Churchill.

BTW ... the show is subtitled ... although there are moments when the cast breaks into English...