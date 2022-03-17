Rep. Ilhan Omar Applauds Marvel Studios New Comic with Muslim Superhero

Play video content TMZ.com

If Rep. Ilhan Omar wasn't a Marvel comics fan before, she is now ... as the studio announced its first-ever Muslim superhero to headline a series.

We caught up with the congresswoman in D.C. and she told us it was incredibly exciting ... not only seeing our world diversify but also seeing it reflected by Marvel.

Ilhan says representation on this scale is extremely significant ... especially for young folks, like her son, who loves watching superhero movies.

ICYMI ... Marvel Studios released its trailer for the newest Disney Plus series, "Ms. Marvel" ... and the hero is Kamala Khan, played by 19-year-old Iman Vellani. It's the first time a Muslim woman is being featured in an MCU project.

Being one of the first 2 Muslim women to serve in Congress, Ilhan notes diversity on all fronts makes all the difference ... and that includes gender, culture, ethnicity and religion.