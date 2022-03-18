Ukraine President Zelensky Pushed for Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky deserves the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize ... according to several world leaders now pushing to get him the high honor.

It comes as no shock ... Zelensky's become a beacon of courage around the world for the way he's inspired and rallied Ukrainians against the Russian invasion. That's clearly why a group of European politicians now want the Norwegian Nobel Committee to reopen the nomination for its 2022 peace prize.

The politicians issued a statement, saying ... "We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine."

The extension is necessary because the nomination process closed on January 31.

For the uninitiated, the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to an organization or person who has done the most/best to advance fellowship among countries, or the reduction of standing armies ... and have advocated for peace.

Translation: hand the thing to Zelensky.

Nearly 251 people and 92 orgs applied for this year's honor, but for some politicians -- and millions of citizens around the world -- this year's winner should be a no-brainer.