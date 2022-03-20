Dog Abandoned at Animal Shelter Because Owners Thought He's Gay

This is actually a really sad story so hold the chuckles ... a North Carolina dog was abandoned and sent to an animal shelter because its owner thought the pooch was gay.

Fezco is held up at the shelter in Stanly County after his owners caught him humping another male hound.

Of course, the owners' reaction is absurd ... dogs do this for dominance, and even if Fezco was gay, so what?

The shelter has posted Fezco's story on Facebook, assuring prospective owners he's a good boy and kind to people and his peers alike.

The 5-year-old doggie will almost certainly get a home ... and according to WCCB TV, applications are apparently flooding in.