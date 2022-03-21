John Travolta Lands a 737 Pilot's License
3/21/2022 7:10 AM PT
John Travolta has added a new flying machine to his aeronautical CV ... a 737.
JT just scored his 737 license ... and he was pleased to crow about it to his 3.8 million followers, saying, “Okay, so a very proud moment in my aviation history.”
He went on -- and this is interesting -- “To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 (pilot) license, and it went very well.” It's interesting he chose to go for a jumbo jet -- the 747 -- and a 4 engine passenger jet -- the 707 -- before getting certified on the smaller, 2-engine 737.
The 68-year-old actor has a fleet of planes, including a Bombardier Challenger 601, a Boeing 707-138B, and an Eclipse 500.
He bought the 707 22 years ago for $77 million, tricking it out inside for another $20M.
It's pretty amazing ... the jet can seat 150 passengers, but Travolta reconfigured it so it carries 15 passengers in high style. It has 2 bedrooms and an impressive bathroom and shower.
John lives in a private aviation community in Florida that has a full-sized runway. He parks his jets the same we we park our cars.
John's been flying since he was 15 and got his first license back in 1978.
Take that Harrison Ford!!!