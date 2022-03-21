Russian Forces Fire Missiles at Ukrainian City of Mariupol

Play video content

Russian forces are unloading on a besieged city in Ukraine, firing dozens of deadly missiles that are now being seen on video for one of the first times in the war.

Check out this clip released by Russia Today and believed to be produced by the Donetsk People's Republic -- a breakaway territory in Ukraine that's sympathetic to Russia -- showing tons of rockets being launched into Mariupol.

These missiles are said to be thermobaric bombs ... which are devastating to anyone and anything in its immediate proximity, and Ukrainian civilians are in the line of fire.

The way these rockets work is scary -- essentially, when they land ... a vapor cloud laced with fuel is unleashed, which is then ignited by the fire to incinerate everything and everyone in the vicinity.

The video, produced with music and narration, shows Russia's army firing missile after missile toward Mariupol, which has been under constant attack for days now ... as both sides accuse the other of violating cease-fires intended to allow citizens to flee through protected corridors.