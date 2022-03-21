Zelensky Thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher For Raising $35 Million In Ukraine Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hopped on Zoom to sing the praises of two American actors who have raised tens of millions of dollars in aid ... as Putin continues to rain bombs on Ukraine.

President Zelensky applauded Mila Kunis -- who was born in Ukraine -- and her husband Ashton Kutcher, for raising nearly $35 million to aid and support Ukrainian refugees ... "I thank them on behalf of our people ... on behalf all us," he said.

He called them a star couple "who believe in us in our victory in our future".

The Ukrainian Prez also posted a photo on Twitter of a video chat with the couple and thanked them for being among the first to respond ... "Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine,” he wrote.

The couple not only raised nearly $35 million in aid, but also pledged $3 million from their own pockets ... just 3 weeks after launching their GoFundMe Page. Their initial goal was $30 million, so they have already blown passed that by several million bucks.

"Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need," Mila wrote.