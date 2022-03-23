Bellator Champ Yaroslav Amosov Pulls Out Of Title Fight To Defend Ukraine

Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov won't be taking the cage against Michael "Venom" Page in May -- instead, he will be continue to fight for his home country of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Bellator honcho Scott Coker confirmed the news on Wednesday ... putting his full support behind the 26-0 star as he defends his turf.

"Like the rest of the world, we’ve been shocked by the tragic events in Ukraine and the thoughts of everyone at Bellator MMA are with Yaroslav and all the Ukrainian people during this time," Coker said.

"We wish he and his family the best and look forward to seeing him return safely to happier times, both inside and out of the Bellator cage."

Amosov was originally slated to defend his belt against Page on May 13 ... but "Venom" will now square up against Logan Storley, a 13-1 fighter out of South Dakota, for the interim world title.

"Dynamo" has been providing updates on social media ... saying he recently took his family to a safe zone as he defends his country the "best I can, with what I can."

"I love this country, our own. Russia came to our house and started a war here, many people are dying -- innocents, women and children," he said on Instagram.

"We are in a real war. I cannot understand those people who do not believe that Russian troops entered Ukraine. I see it with my own eyes ... I hear it. Terrible things are happening here."

Amosov joins Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko, who turned down a bout against George Kambosos to continue to fight for his country.