Blind H.S. Basketball Player Scores During Game, Amazing Video

A Michigan high school basketball player -- who is completely blind -- had an arena full of fans cheer at the top of their lungs this week ... after sinking a jump shot during a game.

The star athlete is 17-year-old Jules Hoogland from the Zeeland East High School Unified Sports hoops team ... which consists of 3 special education and 2 general ed. athletes on the court at all times.

We're told the final game of the 2022 campaign was on Tuesday ... and special education teacher/Unified Sports coach Nate Vande Gutche says Hoogland had been working hard to improve her shot all season.

The time and effort paid off during Tuesday's game -- Hoogland lined up in front of the basket as a paraprofessional signals the hoop's location by hitting a long yellow pole on the backboard ... and she banked in the shot!!

The huge crowd shouted and celebrated in support of the shot ... and Vande Gutche says the scene was incredible.

"It was so moving to see her hit that shot again in front of 2,500 people."

"We couldn't have been more excited for her and her family," he added. "It capped off what was a very memorable day for all of us!"

FYI -- The Unified Sports program is part of the Special Olympics ... and this season is Zeeland High's 5th year participating.

"It's a blend of athletes that make it special," Vande Gutche said, "This is a true sports experience just like varsity teams."

