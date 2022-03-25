Ukrainian Theater Bombing Footage Reveals Destruction Following Attack

Play video content Telegram/TPyXA

New footage from inside a bombed Ukrainian theater has been released, and the images are horrendous ... showing the high level of destruction from the point of view of refugees attempting to escape.

The man filming the aftermath of the Mariupol shelling describes the clip, saying he, and others, were on the first floor when the bombs hit, and luckily they weren't injured ... but many are likely under the massive rubble, as it's where most go to get water.

The City Council of Mariupol announced on local news, "There is information, based on eyewitnesses, that about 300 people died in the Drama Theater in Mariupol as a result of a bombing by Russian aircraft."

They say it isn't certain how many escaped the rubble, but according to those that were inside the building during the attack, the casualty count is high.

As we reported, an airstrike hit the center of the theater last Wednesday, where up to 1,300 refugees were taking cover from Russian shelling ... the location was being used as one of the main shelters in the city.

Ukrainians even wrote the Russian word for "children" on the street in front of the building -- signaling to attackers in the sky to avoid the theater. That did not happen.

The City Council said the bombers were strategic, knowing exactly what they were hitting.

Petro Andriushchenko -- adviser to Mariupol's mayor -- said an estimated 200 people survived the shelling. Hundreds are still missing.

Essentials like water, electricity, and gas have been cut off from the city, and bodies are being left in the streets because it's too dangerous to go out and clean up.