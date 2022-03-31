St. Peter's Team Gets Standing O At Former Coach Shaheen Holloway's Intro Presser At Seton Hall

This will give you the feels ... NCAA tourney breakout star Shaheen Holloway, now former coach of St. Peter's, got some unexpected support during his introductory press conference at Seton Hall University -- his entire former team showed up to cheer on their coach.

And, in what was a really special moment, Sha asked the crowd at Walsh Gymnasium on SHU's campus in South Orange, NJ to give the players a round of applause, and the pumped-up crowd obliged.

"First, I wouldn't be up there if it wasn't for those fifteen young men right there," Shaheen said, alluding to his St. Peter's players who were in the crowd.

The crowd cheered ... just not loud enough.

"Pirate Nation we can do better than that. Pirate Nation, those fifteen young men right there, stand up. Get up!"

Of course, 45-year-old Holloway led 15-seeded St. Peters, a small private school from Jersey City, NJ, with little funding, and unheralded players, to a win over the mighty Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of March Madness.

But, that wasn't all ... the Peacocks went on to beat 7-seed Murray State in the 2nd round, before toppling 3-seed Purdue, sending them to the Elite 8.

Purdue has Jaden Ivey who many experts believe will be the first pick in the NBA Draft in a few months ... but the Peacocks held the stud guard to just 9 points, forcing 6 turnovers.

Unfortunately for Sha and the players, the magic ran out against UNC ... and St. Peters was sent home.

However, it was one of the most improbable and inspiring runs in sports history ... so when Holloway was hired by his alma mater, Seton Hall -- his dream job -- the players he just led clearly wanted to show their leader support.

Back in the late '90s, Holloway was a star at SHU. He spent 4 seasons with the Pirates where he averaged 14 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds.

The Pirates coaching gig opened up when traitor Kevin Willard (we kid), who was at the helm for 12 seasons and led SH to 5 tourney appearances (would've been 6 if the NCAA Tourney wasn't canceled over COVID in 2020).

Before getting hired as the head guy in Jersey City, Sha was an assistant coach under Willard. He only left when the opportunity to become a head coach became a reality.

For many at Seton Hall, and for Holloway, the plan was always for him to come home.