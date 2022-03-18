St. Peter's Legend Keydren Clark Thought He Was Dreaming When Alma Mater Beat UK

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I woke up and I realized that I wasn't dreaming. Saint Peter's did just knock off University of Kentucky on primetime TV and it was so, so many emotions running through my body."

That's St. Peter's College basketball legend Keydren Clark -- who twice led all Division 1 player's points scored in a season -- reacting to the shocking upset Thursday night. Clark starred at the school from 2002 to 2006.

Of course, #2 seed University of Kentucky, lead by Coach John Calipari and future NBA players, lost in overtime to the small Catholic school from Jersey City, NJ.

But, clearly, former Seton Hall University star Shaheen Holloway -- turned St. Peter's head coach -- wasn't intimidated ... and his Peacocks won 85-79 in one of the most shocking upsets in NCAA tourney history.

Even Clark could barely believe what he was seeing.

"Last night, I'm watching the game. Halftime, we in the game. I run downstairs, I put my jersey on. My kids supposed to be in bed, they hear me going crazy like 'Daddy what are you doing?' I said this right here is bigger than anything daddy could've ever done, they're on the brink of doing something special."

And, when the final horn sounded ... sending the 18-point favored Wildcats home, Keydren had all the feels.

"It was so many emotions. I was just so happy and it felt right and I was genuinely happy for the team because I watch them, I follow them, I've been up there, I talk to them before the tournament time and it was just an unreal feeling. I couldn't be prouder to be a Saint Peter's alum."

Now, St. Peter's advances to the second round, where they'll face #7 seed Murray State on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, and Clark says he may fly out to Indiana to watch the game in-person.