College Cheerleader Storms Off After She Says Opponent Called Her 'Bitch' At Game

A college basketball cheerleader allegedly flipped off an opposing team and then stormed off the court ... after she says one of the players called her a "bitch" and told her to "shut the f*** up."

The bizarre scene all went down last Friday during St. Bonaventure's men's college basketball game against Saint Louis ... when Bonnies cheerleader Hannah Koning says Billikens starting guard Jordan Nesbitt talked trash to her.

Koning claimed in a tweet that Nesbitt "looked me dead in the eyes" and "told me to 'shut the f*** up b****.'"

This was after he looked me dead in the eyes, an innocent cheerleader, and told me to “shut the f*** up b****” embarrassing https://t.co/0NAR6FHnST — HK🖤 (@HannahhKoning) March 11, 2022 @HannahhKoning

In video filmed by the outlet Mid-Major Madness shortly after the alleged incident, Koning can be seen furiously walking away from the court while a woman, who appears to be Koning's coach, looked angry on the hardwood as well.

In the caption on the footage, the outlet claimed the cheerleader had thrown her middle fingers up to the Billikens bench just before the camera started rolling.

The outlet added, "Nesbitt had been chirping the Bonaventure cheerleaders all games, calling them disgusting names ... He came up at the end and said some more."

We've reached out to St. Louis for comment on the situation, but so far no word back yet.