Julia Fox Has Not Had Conversations with 'RHONY' Producers

Julia Fox has had no conversations with producers for "The Real Housewives of New York City," despite rumors swirling she might join the franchise ... TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell TMZ ... no conversations at all have occurred between Kanye West's former girlfriend of 2 months and 'RHONY' execs, whatsoever. But our sources did not shut down the possibility completely.

We're told producers are deep into casting but no decisions have been made yet. Still, we're told there has been no contact between Julia and producers.

In case you missed it, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen announced last week that the network is completely rebooting and recasting 'RHONY' after 13 seasons. Cohen also revealed the network will cast an additional series -- tentatively called "RHONY: Throwback" -- featuring some of the former New York housewives.

The "Uncut Gems" actress, who split from Ye in February, was raised in New York City and is good friends with 'RHONY' star Leah McSweeney, who also served as Julia's sponsor in AA years ago.