Julia Fox Backtracks on Her Comment Kanye Wouldn't Hurt a Fly
Julia Fox As for Kanye Not Hurting a Fly ... Well, Let Me Clarify
3/20/2022 6:33 AM PT
Julia Fox is doing a moonwalk after she told TMZ her ex, Kanye West, wouldn't hurt a fly.
When we got Julia outside Barry's Bootcamp a few days back in WeHo, she called Ye's rants "artistic, creative expression," though she said she wasn't following his blow-by-blow social media attacks against Kim and Pete.
Well, apparently she started looking more closely, because Julia posted -- then deleted -- "I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video," adding, "Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don't have google alerts for this man!"
And then the comment that's hard to swallow ... "I thought this question was in reference to the music video."
Julia, who dated Kanye for a few weeks, says she's stuck between a rock and a hard place ... "Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be 'Julia is mad she salty' etc and I'm not! It's a real catch 22 so please stop F'n asking me!"
And then, as if she's as perplexed as the millions of people who follow Kanye, she said, "I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn't for me."
Hey Julia ... even Switzerland's taking a stand these days.
TMZ broke the story ... Kanye was suspended from Instagram for a week after hurling racial slurs at Trevor Noah, and now he's persona non grata at the Grammys.