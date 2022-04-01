Arrest Made in Murder of Mother of Young Thug's Child

4/1/2022 7:24 AM PT
A man has been arrested for the murder of the mother of Young Thug's child after a dispute at a bowling alley turned deadly.

The Atlanta Police Department announced Joshua Fleetwood was taken into custody Thursday after they'd secured warrants charging him with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fleetwood is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

As we reported, LaKevia Jackson was shot and killed March 17 in Atlanta after cops say she got into it with a man inside the bowling alley after a dispute over a bowling ball.

A friend who was with Jackson says her alleged killer waited outside in the parking lot for her to leave before opening fire ... killing her.

Young Thug and Jackson have a 14-year-old son named Kyvion together.

