Donald Trump Jabs at Jen Psaki for Joining MSNBC, Jokes on Red Hair

Donald Trump is still very plugged into the daily news, it seems, because he commented on reports that Jen Psaki is leaving her White House job to join a news outlet ... but with jokes.

The ex-Prez was holding a rally down in Michigan Saturday, and at one point ... he invoked President Biden's Press Secretary -- who's rumored to be leaving soon to team up with MSNBC, something she didn't outright deny at Friday's briefing with reporters.

Instead, Psaki said she was staying put for right now (typical nondenial answer) and that if and when the time came for her to step down ... it'd be by the books and totally ethical.

Welp ... DT has some thoughts about her would-be exit, and as you might imagine -- they're not totally nice. Check it out ... the guy made some cracks at Psaki's expense, and MSNBC too for that matter.

He invoked her hair, saying the network was in need of a redhead ... and got some laughs from his MAGA crowd. But, that might not even be the main takeaway of the night, frankly.