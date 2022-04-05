Farrah Abraham Wants To Be Stand-Up Comedian After Leaving Treatment Center

Play video content TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham is happy to be out of the treatment center where she recently worked on her past trauma, and she's ready to take the next step in her career ... by becoming a stand-up comedian!

We talked to Farrah, who was with her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia, and "Mob Wives" star Renee Graziano, leaving the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills Monday ... she says she's proud of herself for getting the confidence to perform, fighting her fears of getting on stage. She wants to have fun with everyone at the end of the day, saying, "comedic relief is everything that we need."

She says her time in the treatment center helped her get to the bottom of her trauma, and thinks her experience was life-changing. Farrah says she's learned how to move past points in her life that caused her pain, and focus on the good things in life.

Play video content TMZ.com

She also gave an update on her legal battle with Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, saying she isn't suing the security guard that got her face-down in the dirt outside the building ... instead, taking action against the company that hired them.

She says she doesn't worry about "toxic" people -- referring to the female guard -- adding, "that is on her and she can die with that."

Play video content 1/15/22 TMZ.com