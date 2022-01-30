Farrah Abraham Says She's Had Suicidal Thoughts Since Arrest

Play video content TMZ.com

Farrah Abraham says she's been a wreck since her arrest for allegedly slapping a security guard at a club ... it's gotten so bad she's had suicidal thoughts.

We got Farrah in Hollywood Saturday where she was packing up her stuff and putting it in a U-haul. She says she's moving out of California ... that's how upset she says she is over the arrest, where she ended up face down in the dirt outside the club.

Play video content 1/15/22 TMZ.com

Farrah tearfully says she now has no body function on her upper right side and she's afraid to go out in public.

TMZ broke the story ... Farrah was having dinner at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood January 15th when there was some sort of confrontation inside and a security guard claims Farrah slapped her. The club made a citizen's arrest and security took the former star of 'Teen Mom' outside while police were on the way, and Farrah ended up in the dirt.

She says she's doing physical therapy and hopes surgery is not in the cards.